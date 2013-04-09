A Turkish Airlines plane takes off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) has committed to buying 70 narrow-body planes worth $6.9 billion at list prices from Boeing (BA.N) by 2021, just weeks after placing a large order with European aircraft maker Airbus EAD.PA.

The fast-growing airline, which is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy as it targets a larger share of the global aviation market, on Tuesday announced 70 firm orders and options to buy a further 25 aircraft from Boeing between 2016-2021.

Boeing said Turkey's national carrier had committed to ordering 40 B737 MAX 8s, 10 B737 MAX 9s and 20 B737-800 aircraft, with an option for an additional 25 B737 MAX 8s.

On March 15, Turkish Airlines said it would buy 117 narrow-body planes from Airbus.

That order consisted of 25 A321-200 aircraft, four A320 NEO, 53 A321 NEO and an option for a further 35 A321 NEO.

The airline carried 39 million passengers last year and expects to reach 46 million this year, growing to 90 million by the end of 2020, it said.

It wants to generate annual sales of $18 billion within seven years. It posted sales of nearly $8 billion last year.

