LONDON Celebrity photographer Mario Testino will present this year's Turner Prize, Britain's coveted annual art award, when it is announced in Gateshead, northern England, on December 5.

The choice of Peru-born Testino, famous for his portraits of subjects including Princess Diana and Kate Moss, is in line with recent presenters who combined a recognizable name with links to the world of art.

"I draw endless inspiration from the work of other artists so I am honored to be presenting this year's Turner Prize," Testino said in a statement Monday.

Last year fashion designer and contemporary art collector Miuccia Prada handed out the prize while in 2008 Australian musician Nick Cave did the honors.

In 2001, U.S. singer Madonna made a four-letter outburst during the live broadcast of the Turner Prize, for which the Channel 4 broadcaster had to apologize.

That year the Turner Prize was controversially won by Martin Creed, whose featured work was an empty room with lights going on and off.

The award is worth 25,000 pounds ($40,000) to the winner. This year's four shortlisted artists are Karla Black, Martin Boyce, Hilary Lloyd and George Shaw.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)