Time Warner Cable Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO Arthur Minson pauses during testimony before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger on Capitol Hill in Washington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N said Chief Financial Officer Arthur Minson would step down effective immediately, less than a week after Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) agreed to buy the company for $56 billion.

Minson, 44, will join startup WeWork as president and chief operating officer, but will remain as an adviser to Time Warner Cable until the Charter transaction closes.

WeWork, started in 2010, provides creative office and meeting spaces for professionals.

Minson, popularly known as "Artie", was a deputy chief financial officer at Time Warner Cable from 2007 to 2009. He returned to the company in 2013 after a stint at AOL Inc AOL.N, where he was its CFO and chief operating officer.

He oversaw AOL's successful spinoff from Time Warner Inc in 2009, following their merger in 2000.

Minson received $13 million as total compensation in 2014.

Chief Accounting Officer William Osbourn Jr and Treasurer Matthew Siegel will be acting co-CFOs, Time Warner Cable said on Monday.

Both Osbourn and Siegel will retain their current titles and responsibilities, in addition to their co-CFO duties.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)