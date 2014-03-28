A portrait of the Twitter logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Twitter Inc plans to release a mobile-advertising product in the next few weeks that will allow app-makers to encourage downloads of their software, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The format will lead users to the advertiser's page in a mobile app store where they can download the software, Bloomberg said.

There had been speculation that Twitter and other internet firms would try their hand at this sort of marketing, which has proven lucrative for Facebook.

Twitter expects the app-install advertisements to attract advertisers in the e-commerce and gaming industries, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter representatives were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Rohit T.K. and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)