Twitter to roll out 280-character tweets worldwide

(Reuters) - Microblogging website Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), known for its iconic 140-character tweets, said on Tuesday it would roll out 280-character tweets to users across the world.

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Twitter said it ran a test on 280-character tweets in September that showed users spent less time editing their tweets and were less likely to abandon them. (bit.ly/2zkXZIj)

User posting in languages including Japanese, Korean and Chinese, which do not face the issue of “cramming”, will continue to have a limit of 140 characters, Twitter said.

The company did not say when it would start allowing users to post 280-character tweets.