The Twitter logo is pictured at its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Twitter Inc's six-month lock-up period is set to expire on May 5, removing restrictions on the sale of about 470 million shares, or roughly 82 percent of its outstanding shares.

Twitter's co-founders and an investor, together holding about 109 million shares, have said they would not sell their stake immediately after the expiry of the lock-up.

"Despite some key investor and executive statements that they will not sell near term, we estimate that 50 percent to 70 percent of shares could be unlocked," JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said in a research note on April 30.

WILL NOT SELL SHARES:

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams - owns 55.7 million shares

Benchmark Capital Management Co LLC - owns 31.6 million shares

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey - owns 22.2 million shares

NOT COMMENTED ON STAKE SALE:

RTLC Management LLC - owns 85.2 million shares

JP Morgan Asset Management - owns 49.5 million shares

Spark Capital - owns 32.4 million shares

Union Square Ventures - owns 27.8 million shares

DST Global Ltd - owns 23.7 million shares

Source: Company regulatory filings and Thomson Reuters data

(Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)