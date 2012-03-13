Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc said Monday that it has acquired Posterous, a blogging platform known for its slick digital media-sharing interface.
The microblogging service said in a blog post that the Posterous staff "has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the Web and mobile devices simple — a goal we share."
Founded in 2008, Posterous is one of the better-known companies emerging from the tech incubator Y Combinator.
The value of the deal was not announced.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.