Twitter Inc suspended two high-profile accounts that posts highlights while games are on, after major U.S. sports leagues protested, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Twitter on Monday suspended Gawker Media-owned @Deadspin and Vox-owned SB Nation website's @SBNationGIF, underscoring the ongoing dispute over whether highlights are fair game for publishers, the NYT said. (nyti.ms/1jm5EL9)

The two accounts upload highlights using six-second looping videos to attract traffic to their websites, but neither publisher owns the footage, the newspaper reported.

Agencies representing the National Football League (NFL) and Ultimate Fighting Championship filed complaints against Deadspin, while notices against SB Nation were filed on behalf of two major college football conferences, the Big 12 and SEC, the newspaper said.

@Deadspin is back online following an appeal from Gawker Media, but @SBNationGIF remains offline, the NYT said.

Twitter in August announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL to deliver packaged official video and other content daily.

The microblogging service provider could not be immediately reached for comment on the New York Times report.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)