Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Mortgage real estate investment trust Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.N) said its unit would buy a pool of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) from Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC.N) for about $500 million.
Flagstar Bank will sell a portion of its MSRs portfolio to Matrix Financial Services Corp, a unit of Two Harbors.
The portfolio of mortgage loans has unpaid principal balances of about $40.7 billion and consists of Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae loans primarily originated after 2010, the companies said in separate statements.
"We periodically evaluate the sale of MSRs as a way to reduce the concentration of the asset," Flagstar CEO Alessandro DiNello said in a statement.
Flagstar earlier this year settled lawsuits with bond insurers Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) and MBIA Inc (MBI.N) over misrepresenting the quality of loans underlying its mortgage-backed securities.
Companies such as Two Harbors and Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) have been picking up firms that collect payments on subprime mortgages - known as servicers - or the underlying service rights, as banks and private equity firms look to shed them because of new regulations and capital requirements.
Flagstar will act as sub-servicer on all of the mortgage loans under the MSRs sold to Two Harbors.
Two Harbor's shares were up 3 percent in extended trading after closing at $9.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Flagstar's stock, which closed at $17.98, was unchanged after the bell.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.