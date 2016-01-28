The logo of the U.S. Johnson Controls company is seen in Nersac, southwestern France, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday declined to comment on the latest so-called tax-inversion deal by a major U.S. company, but said legislation was needed to close the loophole.

Asked at a White House briefing about a $16.5 billion deal announced on Monday by Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), a U.S. maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, to acquire Ireland-based peer Tyco International Plc TYC.N, spokesman Josh Earnest said he would not comment on specific deals.

"Ultimately, we need legislation to address this loophole," he said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)