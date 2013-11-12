RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
Fire protection and security company Tyco International Ltd TYC.N has approached private equity firms offering to sell its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tyco sent information memoranda only to a few private equity firms as it wants to proceed with the sale quietly, the WSJ reported. (link.reuters.com/dug64v)
Morgan Stanley, Tyco's adviser for the potential deal, approached Seoul-based private equity firms MBK Partners, Carlyle Group (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners, the newspaper reported.
MBK has hired Goldman Sachs as its adviser, while neither Carlyle nor CVC are known to have sought advisers, the WSJ reported.
The newspaper said the value of the deal was not known and it was not clear why Tyco wants to sell the unit.
Tyco could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of U.S. business hours.
SAO PAULO Azul SA and several shareholders raised 2.021 billion reais ($645 million) in a dual initial public offering in São Paulo and New York on Monday, as soaring investor demand led Brazil's No. 3 airline to boost the size of the deal by almost one-fifth.