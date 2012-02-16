LONDON Event-driven hedge fund Tyrus Capital has made a strong start to 2012, one of several managers to benefit from this year's revival in European corporate deal making.

The flagship $1.8 billion fund at the London-based firm, run by Tony Chedraoui, rose 3.74 percent by February 3, one source who has seen the numbers said, outperforming a benchmark index.

The event-driven fund is among a number that make money by taking positions on corporate activities like mergers, bankruptcies and restructurings and have profited during the first few weeks of the year.

Deals like Roche's ROG.VX $5.7 billion bid for Illumina (ILMN.O), ABB's ABBN.VX $3.9 billion offer for Thomas Betts TNB.N and Glencore's (GLEN.L) mammoth $41 billion approach for Xstrata XTA.L have attracted the attention of funds.

The average event-driven fund was up 2.4 percent in January, slightly behind a 2.63 percent rise in the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, data from Hedge Fund Research shows.

Chedraoui, who launched Tyrus Capital in 2009, is considered by his peers as one of London's top managers in the event-driven sector after several profitable years running money at Deephaven Capital.

To make money, event-driven funds need factors specific to individual companies to determine the prices of the shares they trade. This was a tough task in 2011 when wider economic uncertainty trumped any company-specific news. For example, in many cases firms were forced to postpone buyout plans until the economic outlook became clearer.

But this year economic worries are having less of an impact on individual share prices making it easier to trade, one manager who operates in the sector said.

"Last year 99 percent of stock prices were driven by macro, but this year it's 80 percent stock specific and 20 percent macro," he said.

Chedraoui's main fund fell 0.18 percent last year.

Other managers in the event-driven sector, including ex-Goldman Sachs (GS.N) star Pierre-Henri Flamand's Edoma Partners, also struggled to make money last year.

While corporate deal flow in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is still down on previous years, encouraging many funds to turn to the more robust U.S. market, a more stable environment in 2012 is fuelling hopes of a revival in EMEA.

Other deals attracting hedge fund attention include software maker Misys's MSY.L takeover of Swiss rival Temenos (TEMN.S), sources familiar with the sector say.

Tyrus, which runs a total of $2.7 billion across two funds, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douwe Miedema and Erica Billingham)