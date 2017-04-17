A United Airlines plane with the Continental Airlines logo on its tail, taxis to the runway at O'Hare International airport in Chicago October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich

NEW YORK United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Monday released first-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations on several key measures, in the wake of last week's public relations meltdown.

"In the first quarter of 2017, our financial and operational performance gives us a lot of confidence about the foundation we are building," Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in a statement.

"It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers. The incident that took place aboard Flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and I take full responsibility."

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)