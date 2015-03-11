Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied ride-hailing app Uber's request that its drivers be deemed independent contractors rather than employees.
The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, comes in a case brought on behalf of Uber drivers who contend they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses including gas and vehicle maintenance.
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.