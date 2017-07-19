FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court reinstates Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city
July 19, 2017 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

Court reinstates Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan April 13, 2017.Tyrone Siu

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech regional court on Wednesday reinstated its ban preventing ride-hailing service Uber from operating in Brno, the country's second-largest city, the court spokeswoman said.

The court had already issued an injunction in April after the Brno city council argued Uber drivers should have to undergotests and to equip their cars with meters like a regular taxiservice.

A regional appeals court dismissed the injunction for having insufficient reasons, returning the case to the same lower court.

Uber, formally Uber Technologies [UBER.UL], has been operating in other parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague since 2014.

Uber, which expanded into Europe more than fiveyears ago, has come under attack from established taxi companiesand some European Union countries because it is not bound bylocal licensing and safety rules that apply to some of itscompetitors.

Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens

