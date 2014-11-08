An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

U.S. taxi service firm Uber said it is in early talks with investors to raise money at a higher valuation than $17 billion it secured with June's round of funding, Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber is planning to raise at least $1 billion more in capital from its existing investors, which includes Blackrock, TPG, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures, and new funds from beyond Wall Street and Silicon Valley, especially in Asia, FT reported.

Google Ventures is a capital investment arm of Google.

The company still has $1 billion in the bank from its most recent round, FT reported, citing people familiar with Uber’s finances.

The ridesharing company gained ground in Las Vegas last week when a District Court judge ruled against a restraining order that would have temporarily prohibited it from operating in Clark County, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Taxi drivers around the world have urged lawmakers to regulate or ban such services, which allow users to use apps on their smartphones to hire a private driver, rather than calling a taxi company.

Uber could not be immediately reached for comment.

