An Uber app is seen on an iPhone in Beverly Hills, California, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ride-hailing service Uber on Tuesday said it ceased operations in Kansas after the state legislature decided to override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that will impose stricter regulations on ride-hailing services.

Uber said the bill makes it impossible for it to operate in the state.

The Kansas Senate on Tuesday voted 96-25 to override Brownback's veto of the Kansas Transportation Network Company Services Act.

The bill requires companies to certify that drivers have comprehensive and collision insurance, and requires new drivers to undergo a background check performed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. (bit.ly/1K9yWnI)

Uber says it already conducts its own third-party background checks and provides commercial auto insurance coverage.

The company has been fighting with cities across the United States, contending it is not a taxi service and should not be required to adhere to existing taxicab regulations.

Uber said in March it would halt operations in Anchorage, Alaska, until the city can work out details enabling the company's drivers to accept paying fares.

In Oregon, the city of Eugene sued Uber in March, asking the court to stop Uber from operating until it meets what the city calls "minimum safety requirements."

Uber in February said it would suspend operations in Boise, Idaho, after reaching an impasse in negotiations with city leaders over new regulations.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)