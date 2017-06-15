By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc has pursued a slew of businesses beyond taxi service to augment growth. Its ambitions run the gamut from motorcycles to flying cars.
BLACK CARS
The original Uber model is a luxury black-car service available at the touch of a mobile app.
LOW-COST CARS
Uber launched UberX and UberPOP to offer cheaper on-demand rides from casual drivers.
CARPOOL
UberPOOL is the company's carpooling service in which drivers pick up multiple passengers.
BOATS AND MOTORCYCLES
UberBOAT is a water taxi service Uber offers in certain cities, including Istanbul. Uber brought a motorcycle taxi services, UberMOTO, to Asia.
FOOD
Uber joined the food-delivery business with UberEATS, an app for ordering takeout meals.
PACKAGES
UberRUSH is the company's delivery service for flowers, documents and other parcels.
CAR LEASING
Uber started a car leasing program, Xchange Leasing, to entice drivers who don't own cars to start working for Uber.
CORPORATE
Uber for Business is a ride management platform for business managers to keep track of employee rides and organize expenses.
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING
Uber started the Advanced Technologies Group to build self-driving car and mapping technology, with offices in San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
TRUCKING
Otto, the self-driving truck startup Uber bought in August, and Uber Freight, the newly launched freight brokerage app, make up Uber's foray into long-haul trucking.
FLYING CARS
Uber in April announced a plan to develop a network flying cars by 2020.
