Visitors take a break in front of a advertisment of game software manufacturer Ubisoft during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS French video games maker Ubisoft is not aware of media giant Vivendi requesting a seat on the company's board, Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez said on Thursday.

"Nobody is forbidden from proposing management figures be it Vivendi or another shareholder," Martinez told a group of shareholders. "Unless there's been a proposal that's been made today, as far as I know there hasn't been."

