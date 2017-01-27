LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investing in UBS is a bet on an uncertain world. The Swiss private bank reckons resurgent investors may boost its tepid 6.1 percent return on equity for 2016. But after a fourth quarter marked by net outflows of 5.4 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion) and a further withering of wealth management margins, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti’s hopes for a pick-up in activity need quick consummation.

Investment banking and wealth management in the Americas were bright spots in the three months to December. UBS has less firepower in fixed-income trading, which has been booming. But revenue jumps in equities trading and in the origination and advisory business were bigger than at rivals. Meanwhile, higher short-term interest rates and higher fees boosted revenue at UBS Wealth Management Americas.

The snag is that the outlook could disappoint even though client surveys point to rebounding confidence. In investment banking, UBS is less exposed to the United States than its rivals and more geared towards Asia, which is underperforming. Wealth management transaction fees could bring in more money in America if the recent rally in U.S stocks spurs clients to rebalance their portfolios. But they may not rise much elsewhere.

There are other risks. One is the potential for litigation as countries force UBS and other private banks to ditch investors' assets that do not comply with tax rules. It bodes ill that the European Court of Human Rights this month rejected the Swiss bank’s appeal against aspects of a French government case.

Another is the possibility of adverse currency swings. UBS estimates that a 10 percent drop in the dollar’s value against the Swiss franc would depress its pre-tax profit by 600 million Swiss francs relative to average forecasts. Any such move would offset the impact of Ermotti’s cost-cutting programme, which is expected to deliver another 500 million Swiss francs in savings this year.

UBS looks doubly exposed to fickle markets, since U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies will dictate whether American investors’ animal spirits persist. With UBS shares trading around a third above their estimated 2017 tangible book value – and in line with purer U.S. plays like Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs – the Swiss bank looks fully priced.