University of California (UCLA) Health, which runs four hospitals in the university's campuses, and drug retailer CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) CVSphoto.com became the latest victims of cyber attacks.

UCLA Health said on Friday that data on as many as 4.5 million individuals was at potentially at risk, although it added it had not yet found evidence that individuals' personal or medical information was actually accessed or acquired during the breach.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and private computer forensic experts are looking into the attack, UCLA Health said.

Meanwhile, CVSphoto.com, CVS's online photo service, temporarily shut down access to online and related mobile photo services after falling victim to a similar breach.

"Customer credit card information collected by the independent vendor who manages and hosts CVSPhoto.com may have been compromised," CVSphoto.com said on its website. (bit.ly/1fb7NGT)

It was not immediately clear if the two attacks were related.

Anthem Inc (ANTM.N), the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, disclosed in February that it fell victim to a massive data breach, prompting state and federal investigations. The Anthem hack followed a breach at hospital operator Community Health Systems (CYH.N) last year, which compromised about 4.5 million records.

