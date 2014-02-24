California's 'weed nuns' on a mission to heal with cannabis
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
ENTEBBE, Uganda Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed into law on Monday an anti-gay bill that toughens already strict legislation against homosexuals, defying warnings from the United States that relations could be complicated by the new rules.
Museveni's signature will please a staunchly conservative local constituency that is vehemently opposed to homosexuality, but risks alienating Western aid donors.
Museveni signed the bill during a press conference at State House in Entebbe, close to the capital Kampala.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
NEW YORK Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.