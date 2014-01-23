Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov gestures during an interview with Reuters at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DAVOS, Switzerland The Ukrainian government is ready to use all tools available to restore order if the opposition creates an impasse and unrest continues, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Thursday.

Azarov told Reuters the government had no plans to introduce a state of emergency: "We don't see the need for tough and extreme measures at the moment... But don't put the government into an impasse," he said.

"People should not think that the government lacks available resources to put an end to this. It is our constitutional right and obligation to restore order in the country."

