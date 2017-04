U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday the United States would work with allies to "impose further costs on Russia" if Moscow failed to use its influence to stop separatist violence in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

"The vice president noted that the United States would work with our partners to impose further costs on Russia if it continued on its current course," the White House said in a statement.

