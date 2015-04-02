U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
KIEV Ukraine is waiting to hear from creditors that they have formed a committee before talks can start on restructuring Ukrainian debt to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.
"We're waiting for an answer from them this week that they are ready and have created a committee ... so that we can hold concrete talks with them," Ukrainska Pravda's website quoted Yaresko as saying.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse said on Wednesday they would vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.