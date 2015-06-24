LONDON A group of international funds holding Ukrainian sovereign bonds criticized Kiev on Wednesday for targeting them for principal haircuts as part of a debt restructuring without asking other creditors to take such cuts.

Ukraine is negotiating with bondholders to restructure $23 billion of debt as part of a broader International Monetary Fund-led bailout package.

But talks have soured, with Kiev saying it needs a writedown in the face value of the bonds to make its debt burden sustainable, while creditors say the necessary savings can be achieved without such a "haircut".

The bondholder committee, which comprises Franklin Templeton, T Rowe Price, TCW and BTG Pactual, said that out of Ukraine's $70 billion of public and publicly guaranteed debt, only $19 billion had been identified for principal reduction.

In a statement, the group lamented the "unequal treatment" of different creditors.

"Ukraine's repeated public insistence on a haircut targets specifically offshore holders of direct sovereign foreign currency obligations, leaving out all holders of quasi-sovereign and other forms of foreign currency sovereign indebtedness," the group said.

The $23 billion of debt earmarked for restructuring includes obligations of state-owned Ukreximbank, Oschadbank and Ukraine railways. Neither Oschadbank nor Ukreximbank are seeking a principal or coupon reduction in their restructurings.

Most of Ukraine's debt is owed to multilateral lenders, led by the IMF.

In its statement, the committee noted that the restructuring plan it had proposed would save Ukraine almost $16 billion over four years. Private creditors would not get any principal repayments before 2019, while the IMF would receive $4.4 billion between 2015 and 2018, and a total of $8.1 billion by 2020.

The committee said that while it was willing to help Ukraine, its "support for burden-sharing does not extend to burden-shifting and the unequal treatment of creditor classes".

Also complicating matters is the fact that the debt earmarked for principal reduction includes a $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia which matures in December. Moscow has refused to take part in the restructuring, saying the bonds are official rather than private debt.

The committee said its letter was a response to IMF chief Christine Lagarde's statement on June 12 that the Fund could continue lending to Ukraine even if debt restructuring talks fail and the nation determines it cannot meet its obligations.

The letter was signed by Michael Hasenstab of Franklin Templeton, which holds well over a third of Ukraine's sovereign bonds, Mike Conelius of T Rowe Price, Penny Foley of TCW and Igor Hordiyevych of BTG Pactual.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)