Siemens offers to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Siemens AG headquarters is seen in Munich, Germany, June 14, 2016.

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Friday said it has renewed an offer to buy back gas turbines delivered to Crimea in breach of Siemens contracts and European Union sanctions.

"Siemens did offer to repurchase all turbines before they were illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements," a Siemens spokesman said in a statement.

"The offer was turned down and, as we have recently published in our statement, we renewed our offer to buy back the equipment and annul the original contract," the statement said.

Crimea is subject to EU sanctions on energy equipment since Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014.