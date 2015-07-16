Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
KIEV Talks on Ukraine's debt restructuring moved forward on Wednesday, making progress on a "number of substantive issues" and the parties agreed to focus on narrowing the gaps, the Finance Ministry and creditors said on Thursday.
"Additional meetings between the two sides have been scheduled next week, with the common aim of finalizing the terms of Ukraine's debt operation as soon as possible," they said in a joint statement.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko met creditors in Washington on Wednesday for talks.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.