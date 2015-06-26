FRANKFURT The meeting between Ukraine and its creditors next week will clarify the technical details of the two sides positions rather than formally start their debt restructuring negotiations, Ukraine's debt envoy said on Friday.

"The meeting is a technical meeting to make sure all the parties are more or less on the same page," Vitaly Lisovenko told reporters on the sidelines of the IIF annual meeting.

"After this it will be very simple. To meet or not to meet, to pay or not to pay."

He added that there were currently a fundamental differences between Ukraine and its creditors on how quickly the country could rebound if the unrest with Russian improves.

"We are realistic (that there will be no quick economic rebound), creditors are less realistic," Lisovenko said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)