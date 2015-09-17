Treasury Secretary Jack Lew leaves after a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) at the Treasury Department in Washington May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's passage on Thursday of a debt restructuring agreement between the government and creditors.

Lew said the vote was the latest in a series of steps taken by Ukraine since last year to reform the economy and lay a foundation for growth.

"Disciplined implementation of the full set of economic, anti-corruption and governance reforms is critical to sustaining Ukraine's positive momentum and unlocking further assistance from the international community," Lew said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund's multibillion-dollar bailout program hinges on Ukraine finding $15 billion through a deal with its creditors.

