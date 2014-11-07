Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
MOSCOW Russian gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sent Ukraine a bill to prepay for two billion cubic meters of November gas supplies at a price of $378 per 1,000 cubic meters, the company's press service told Reuters on Friday.
"Gazprom has issued a bill to (Ukraine's) Naftogaz for November for two billion cubic meters," a spokesman said.
"The price is according to the contract."
PARIS/LONDON Investment banks seeking to persuade Vivendi to float Universal Music Group (UMG) says the recovering division is worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives at the Paris-based media company said on Tuesday.