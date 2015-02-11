Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
BRUSSELS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will make a statement on Ukraine at 3.00 a.m. ET on Thursday in Brussels, her office said in a statement.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that a team from the IMF could reach an agreement on further financial aid for the country's war-battered economy in the next 48 hours even though talks are proving tough.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.