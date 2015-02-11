International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde answers questions after speaking at the Banque Centrale des Etats de l'Afrique in Dakar January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe/IMF Staff Photograph Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will make a statement on Ukraine at 3.00 a.m. ET on Thursday in Brussels, her office said in a statement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that a team from the IMF could reach an agreement on further financial aid for the country's war-battered economy in the next 48 hours even though talks are proving tough.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)