KIEV Ukraine's central bank expects a second tranche of $2.462 billion to be disbursed under a four-year International Monetary Fund program in mid-June, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The first review of Ukraine's implementation of the new (IMF) program is planned for May of this year. The payment of the second tranche, amounting to around $2.462 billion is planned for mid-June," it said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)