KIEV The International Monetary Fund executive board will meet on April 3 to decide whether to disburse a $1 billion aid tranche to Ukraine as part of its $17.5 billion bailout program for the country, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The IMF had delayed the disbursement from March in order to assess the impact of a blockade that Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory.

