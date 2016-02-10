WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that she had been reassured by Ukraine's president that he was committed to following a reform path to keep the nation's $17.5 billion bailout on track.

"We agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and priority measures to ensure prompt progress under the program, which will help keep Ukraine on a path toward robust and sustainable growth," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, referencing a discussion with President Petro Poroshenko.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)