Wall St. set to open higher as Trump slump eases
U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that she had been reassured by Ukraine's president that he was committed to following a reform path to keep the nation's $17.5 billion bailout on track.
"We agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and priority measures to ensure prompt progress under the program, which will help keep Ukraine on a path toward robust and sustainable growth," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, referencing a discussion with President Petro Poroshenko.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
LONDON The dollar limped toward its worst week since last July on Friday and world stocks headed for their first weekly fall in five, as storms surrounding Donald Trump's U.S. presidency and Latin America's biggest economy, Brazil, began to calm.