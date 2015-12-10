WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Thursday defended a change to its lending rules that Russia has criticized as politically motivated and biased toward helping Ukraine.

The rule change would allow the IMF to continue supporting countries if they fail to repay official debt - potentially helping Ukraine if it misses a Dec. 20 payment on a $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia. The move sparked an angry reaction on Tuesday from Moscow.

The IMF already allows lending to continue if countries fall into arrears to private creditors.

IMF General Counsel Sean Hagan said the change fixed a long-identified weakness in the way the global lender operates.

"The fact that this reform takes place in the context of a case that illustrates this general weakness I don't think in any way undermines the value of the reform or the legitimacy of the reform," he told reporters on a conference call to explain the new policy.

Ukraine is restructuring its debts to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout.

Hagan said the change was part of a 2-1/2-year review of the IMF's policies for dealing with sovereign debt crises, aimed at resolving them more effectively and reducing the cost to debtors, creditors and the international community.

The IMF released details of the rule change, laying out the process countries will have to go through and the criteria IMF policymakers will consider when deciding if the Fund can lend to a country behind on payments to another sovereign nation.

The debtor will have to show it negotiated in good faith with the creditor, for example by providing timely information and offering payment terms that are consistent with the framework of the IMF funding program, among other criteria.

