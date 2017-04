WASHINGTON (Corrects to "piece" from "inch")

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry warned Russia on Tuesday that NATO territory was inviolable and the alliance would defend every piece of it.

"Today Russia seeks to change the security landscape of Eastern and Central Europe," Kerry said in a speech in Washington.

"We have to make it absolutely clear to the Kremlin that NATO territory is inviolable we will defend every single piece of it."

