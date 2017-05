Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (unseen) following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ATHENS Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would not entertain any discussions about the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian region which Moscow annexed.

"As far as Crimea is concerned, we consider this question is closed forever," Putin said at a joint news conference in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. "Russia will not conduct any discussions with anyone on this subject."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)