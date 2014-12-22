U.S. labor costs accelerate in first quarter
WASHINGTON U.S. labor costs recorded their biggest gain since 2007 in the first quarter, suggesting wage growth was picking up as the labor market nears full employment.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold phone talks later on Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine on a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser said.
"Tonight, another telephone conversation with the presidents of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine will take place, in the so-called 'Normandy-style' format," Yuri Ushakov told journalists, referring to talks in France in June that involved Putin, Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande and Petro Poroshenko.
"It will focus on the current crisis situation and prospects for the next meeting of the contact group."
LONDON Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will be their sixth straight month of gains.