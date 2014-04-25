WASHINGTON The United States and the European Union are expected to impose fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday as a result of Moscow's alleged efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the EU was expected to name 15 previously unidentified individuals to be sanctioned and would focus on those whom it believes are responsible for the unrest in Ukraine.

The United States was expected to sanction individuals and entities, they said, with the U.S. list of individuals expected to include "cronies" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the lists will overlap but will not be identical. The sources said the one thing that might prevent the EU and the United States from moving ahead with the sanctions on Monday would be a sudden reversal of what they say is Russian-sponsored separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)