UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday expressed alarm at reports of a Russian aid convoy entering Ukraine without the approval of Kiev and suggested it could lead to an escalation of tensions, Ban's press office said.

"The Secretary-General follows with deep concern reports that a Russian aid convoy has crossed the border into Ukraine without the permission of the Ukrainian authorities," Ban's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"While recognizing the deteriorating humanitarian situation, any unilateral action has the potential of exacerbating an already dangerous situation in eastern Ukraine," he added.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)