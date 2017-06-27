FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
KIEV Ukrainian state-run aircraft manufacturer Antonov has been hit by a cyber attack, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday as many other companies, including banks and the state power distributor, were affected by cyber attacks.
The Antonov spokeswoman said it was not clear how serious the attack was.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
The FBI interviewed several U.S. employees of Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab this week as part of an investigation into the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.