Journalists stand near new Antonov airplanes at the Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev, Ukraine, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukrainian state-run aircraft manufacturer Antonov has been hit by a cyber attack, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday as many other companies, including banks and the state power distributor, were affected by cyber attacks.

The Antonov spokeswoman said it was not clear how serious the attack was.

