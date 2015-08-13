U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors on Wednesday failed to reach a deal to restructure the country's $19 billion of debt but will resume negotiations on Thursday, a source close to the talks said.
The two sides are meeting in San Francisco as part of talks that have dragged on for five months. They hinge on whether the bonds' face value should be written down.
Ukraine must pay a $60-million coupon on Aug. 23 and a chunkier $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.
Kiev says it will halt debt payments if an agreement to reduce the face value of the debt is not reached with private creditors this week.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.