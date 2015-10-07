Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks to the media during news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

NEW YORK Ten months into her stewardship of Ukraine's shattered economy, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko on Tuesday brushed aside the idea that the "win-win" terms of the country's sovereign debt restructuring will ultimately fail to fix its finances.

The deal's principal write-off and the repayment extensions were far less than predicted, raising concerns that Ukraine could be back to the negotiating table much like Greece after its 2012 restructuring proved inadequate.

Creditors will cast their votes on Oct. 14 on the deal that meets International Monetary Fund criteria to unlock a $40 billion financing package.

"I do not believe we could have done a better deal," Yaresko said in an interview at the end of a day meeting with creditors after arriving in the middle of the night from creditor meetings in London.

All of the IMF's criteria were met and it solved Ukraine's liquidity and solvency problems, she said.

Ukrainian sovereign debt has rallied since major creditors agreed to the terms in September, although a question mark hangs over the $3 billion debt held by Russia that matures in December. Moscow is demanding full payment.

Fighting with pro-Russian separatists in its east has drained Ukraine's finances.

Ukraine's four major creditors, Franklin Templeton, BTG Pactual, TCW Investment Management and T.Rowe Price, agreed to a 20 percent cut in principal owed, an extension of maturities and a so-called Value Recovery Instrument (VRI) that pays out based upon economic growth.

The VRI is a symbol of the deal's strength, she said.

"If the VRI is in place and we are making payments under the VRI it means the real economy is growing at more than 3 percent of real GDP (gross domestic product) per year," she said.

Yaresko forecasts economic contraction of 11-12 percent this year but 2 percent growth in 2016, 3 percent growth in 2017.

The IMF required $15.3 billion in savings, a public debt to GDP ratio under 71 percent by 2020, and gross budgetary financing needs averaging 10 percent of GDP in the 2019-2025 period.

RUSSIA ON THE SIDELINES

Yaresko meets Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in Lima, Peru this week on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings. They have spoken just once, in January, to discuss the debt.

"I am hopefully going to be able to outline for him where we are in the process, answer any questions he may have on the process, encourage him to participate in the process," Yaresko said.

Yaresko said the issue won't be settled in Lima, nor is it time to discuss alternatives such as a bilateral framework within the Paris Club of creditor nations.

If Russia refuses it will be treated like any holdout, Yaresko said. She was confident the IMF would continue its loan program despite a rule forbidding lending to a nation in arrears.

"Assuming Ukraine is fully in line with the IMF program, I am confident that we will be able to find a solution to the so-called Russian bond, even if the Russian's choose not to participate in the restructuring," Yaresko said.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)