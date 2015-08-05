Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko gestures as he proposes his project of changes in the constitution on decentralizing power in Kiev, Ukraine, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko - RTX1IMTY

KIEV Ukraine's economy may start recovering in the coming months as a contraction in output - battered by a separaist conflict in the industrial east - slows, as shown by a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Analysts at 13 Ukrainian banks and brokerages expect industrial output to have shrunk 17 percent in July year-on-year versus 18.1 percent in June, 20.7 percent in May and 21.7 percent in April

"Ukraine has been suffering from the loss of the industrial Donbass region since last year. But it looks like the country has managed to adjust to it. Soon the double-digit fall in production output will be left behind," Dmytro Boyarchuk of the economic research organization CASE Ukraine, said.

Ukrainian industry was already shrinking before the conflict. In June 2012 output fell by 1.4 percent due to poor external demand for steel, one of Ukraine's key exports.

The military conflict with Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – the location of the majority of coal mines and metals plants - worsened the situation last summer. In July 2014 industry shrank by 12.1 percent year-on-year and in August the contraction deepened to 21.4 percent.

Kiev says it has lost about 20 percent of its industrial capacity due to regular shelling in the east. A ceasefire, agreed in February, has given a fragile hope for the peaceful solution of the conflict, despite almost daily violations.

"Since then, there has been some recovery of production. In particular, steel ... The dramatic collapse in the industry happened last summer along with the intensification of military actions in the eastern region," Olexiy Blinov of Alfa Bank Ukraine said.

As the industrial sector accounts for the largest part of Ukraine's gross domestic product – about 35 percent - its improvement along with a record grain harvest expected this year should result in an upturn in the economy, analysts suggested.

They expect the year-on-year fall in GDP to slow to 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the 7.0 percent expected in the third and 14.8 percent estimated for the second quarter.

In the first quarter, the economy plunged 17.6 percent after shrinking 14.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. "The Ukrainian economy may begin to exit from the recession, which has lasted for six consecutive quarters, provided the situation in the east does not significantly deteriorate," Olena Bilan of Dragon Capital said.

However, she added that the recovery will be much slower than after the crisis of 2008-2009.

The war with separatists is deterring foreign investment, while Ukraine's banking system - hit by capital outflow – does not have the resources for lending. The purchasing power of the population has also dropped due to currency depreciation, an increase in utility prices and a public sector pay freeze.

The fall in spending power could help curb price rises, with the poll predicting 2015 inflation at 48.2 percent, down from the 56.8 percent analysts forecast in July.

The International Monetary Fund expects Ukraine’s GDP to grow by 2.0 percent next year after a 9.0 percent fall in 2015, but says further conflict and the possibility of protracted debt restructuring talks still pose "exceptionally high" risks to efforts to restore financial stability.

Reuters polled analysts at Alfa Bank (Ukraine), CASE (Ukraine), Concorde Capital, Credit Rating, Da Vinci AG, Dragon Capital, International Centre for Policy Studies, Prominvestbank, Institute for Economic Research and Political Consulting, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Credit Agricole Bank Ukraine, First Ukrainian International Bank, Capital Times.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)