IMF says Ukraine land reform will be key for next review

LONDON (Reuters) - Overhauling land legislation will be key for Ukraine's next review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and should be put to lawmakers by year-end, the fund's mission chief to the country, Ron van Rooden, said on Friday.

"It is a critical reform, it's a key area. While we would be willing to let it go for the current review we will look for it for the next review," he said, also pointing to the moratorium on land sales expiring in 2018.

"It's important that legislation on land is put together and put to parliament before the end of the year."

Kiev has been trying to push contested legislation through parliament, including raising the pension age and lifting a ban on land sales, as part of a $17.5 billion bailout agreed with the IMF in 2015.