LONDON Standard & Poor's and Fitch expressed concern on Wednesday about Ukraine's falling foreign exchange reserves and its ability to refinance its debt, saying they were negatives for the country's single-B rating.

Ukraine's dollar debt and debt insurance costs have moved rapidly into distressed territory this week, after Moody's downgraded the country to Caa1 from B3 late on Friday and put the rating on review for a further downgrade. Moody's cited concerns over a drop in foreign currency reserves and potentially worsening relations with Russia.

Both S&P and Fitch rate Ukraine at single-B with a negative outlook.

"We said at the time of the last downgrade (in December 2012) that a key issue for us would be whether or not the government improved its strategy for securing foreign currency," S&P analyst Trevor Cullinan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We still have a negative outlook and the issue we were pointing to directly hasn't improved and has potentially worsened. I would say the downward pressure on the rating is definitely still in place."

Investors are pricing a potential shock default in Ukraine over the coming year, their fears reflected in a jump in short-dated bond yields and the cost of buying one-year debt insurance in the credit default swaps market.

Ukraine's debt repayment schedule starts to build up from next year and its access to international capital markets is currently closed, analysts said.

Foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $21.7 billion, which analysts say is less than the three months of import cover normally considered an acceptable buffer against currency shocks.

"If reserves continue to fall and there is no sign of a coherent policy to refinance the obligations coming due - in terms of external debt repayments and the IMF - we would view that negatively, that's going to weigh on the rating," Fitch analyst Charles Seville told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"The negative scenario is when reserves start to fall quickly and you start to see large-scale demand for foreign exchange and a disorderly currency adjustment and reserves falling below a level where it's possible to make those debt payments."

Analysts are also pessimistic that Ukraine can secure aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Russia, meanwhile, issued a new warning to Ukraine this week that Moscow could respond with protectionist barriers if its former Soviet ally joins a free trade pact with the European Union.

"After Moody's decision ... the assumption is that further ratings downgrades by Fitch and S&P will follow, creating something of a vicious cycle," said Tim Ash, emerging markets strategist at Standard Bank, in a client note.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Susan Fenton)