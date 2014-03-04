LONDON Ukrainian and Russian longer-dated dollar bonds rose 1-2 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, after Moscow reportedly ordered troops that took part in military exercises in central and western Russia to return to base.

The bonds fell sharply on Monday after Russia took control of Ukraine's southern Crimea region.

Ukraine's 2023 bond rose 1 cent before trimming gains to 84.2, according to Tradeweb, and the 2020 bond rose 2 cents before edging lower to 83.94.

The June 2014 bond fell 0.25 cents to 91.25, however, as investors remained concerned about Ukraine's ability to repay its short-term debt.

Russia 2043 dollar bond rose 1.7 cents on the dollar to 96.37, according to Reuters data. Russia's 2023 and 2020 bonds rose more than 1 cent.

