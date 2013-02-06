Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
TAIPEI Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported its net profit in the fourth quarter was T$1.17 billion ($40.4 million), up 20 percent on the period a year ago, according to a statement on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services.