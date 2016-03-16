From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
UNITED NATIONS - Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).
In a press conference, the “Divergent” and “Double Jeopardy” actress said she was honoured to be an advocate for women's rights.
"I have the complete and loving support of my community and my friends, some of whom are here today," she said.
"And in my capacity, I think my first responsibility is to continue to learn about the reality of girls worldwide, of whom there are about 500 million in developing economies."
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.